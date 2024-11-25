FAA investigating after planes clip wings at Boston’s Logan International Airport

BOSTON — The Federal Aviation Administration has launched an investigation after two planes clipped wings at Boston’s Logan International Airport on Monday.

An American Airlines Boeing 777 was being towed when it struck the wingtip of a Frontier Airlines Airbus A321 that was parked at the gate, according to the FAA.

The FAA noted that the incident happened in an area that was not under air traffic control.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the incident had an impact on any scheduled flights.

There were no reported injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

