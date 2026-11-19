SWAMPSCOTT, Mass. — A Swampscott preschooler was taken to the hospital on Thursday after suffering injuries when they came into contact with a glass door.

According to the Superintendent of Schools, Jason Calichman, the Swampscott Integrated Preschool student suffered deep lacerations to their arm and forehead.

A school nurse responded immediately and treated the child for their injuries. Swampscott first responders also responded to the school and took the child to a local hospital for treatment. The condition of the child was not provided.

“Swampscott Public Schools appreciates the quick response of the school nurse, Swampscott Police, Swampscott Fire and Beauport Ambulance,” Superintendent Calichman said.

No other details were provided at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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