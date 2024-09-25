Swampscott chiropractor pleads guilty to indecent assault and battery charges, DA says

A Swampscott chiropractor pleaded guilty to charges after allegedly assaulting three patients, the Essex County District Attorney said Wednesday.

Ilan Amar, 50, of Marblehead, the owner of A Touch of Health Chiropractic on Humphrey Street pleaded guilty to two counts of indecent assault and battery and three counts of open and gross lewdness in Salem Superior Court on September 20, the DA says.

Three victims came forward against Amar, alleging they were the subjects of indecent assaults at his practice.

“The actions that led to these charges are reprehensible,” said Essex County District Attorney Paul F. Tucker. “Those seeking treatment in a healthcare setting are often at their most vulnerable, placing the utmost trust in the provider. The defendant chose to take advantage of and violate that trust. The victims in this case showed tremendous courage in coming forward to ensure the defendant would be unable to do this to anyone else.”

Amar was sentenced to 2.5 years in jail in the House of Correction. The remaining six months will be suspended for three years and the Swampscott man will go on probation.

During probation, Amar will register as a sex offender, stay away from the victims, abstain from drugs, undergo random drug screenings, and refrain from working in healthcare.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group