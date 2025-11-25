NORWOOD, Mass. — Crews worked to free a driver from an SUV after it crashed into a stone wall in Norwood, Monday.

The crash happened late morning on Wilson Street, according to the Norwood Police.

A photo posted by the department shows the SUV crossed over a sidewalk area before its front end came to rest on top of the wall.

SUV crashes into stone wall in Norwood An SUV crashed into a stone wall on Wilson Street, Monday. Photo Credit: Norwood Police.

A temporary detour was set up on Wilson Street while crews were on scene, according to police.

Norwood firefighters freed the driver from the vehicle, who was then taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

Police did not release information regarding what led up to the crash.

