Suspects sought after rideshare driver allegedly robbed at knifepoint in Abington

ABINGTON, Mass. — The Abington Police Department is investigating an alleged armed robbery of a rideshare driver early Wednesday morning.

At around 5:52 a.m., officers responded to Brockton Avenue near the Abington/Brockton town line for a reported armed robbery.

When police arrived, officers learned that an Uber driver had traveled to the area for a scheduled pick-up when he was flagged down by two male subjects.

The subjects then allegedly displayed a knife and demanded money.

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Police said the suspects obtained $450 before fleeing on foot into a wooded area near the power lines.

The driver was not injured in the incident.

The suspects are described as two Black males wearing face coverings. One of the suspects was reportedly wearing a black sweater, while the second suspects were wearing a dark blue hooded sweatshirt.

Despite an extensive search of the area, the suspects were not located.

Anyone who may have witnessed suspicious activity in the area during the early morning hours of Wednesday, or who may have surveillance that could assist investigators, is asked to contact the Abington Police Department at 781-878-3232.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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