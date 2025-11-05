Suspects in Harvard Medical School explosion face judge, questions outside federal courthouse

BOSTON — Two men arrested in connection to an explosion over the weekend at a Harvard Medical School building were able to walk out of the federal courthouse doors Tuesday.

Logan Patterson, 18, of Plymouth and Dominick Cardoza, 20, of Bourne were charged with conspiracy to damage by means of explosion.

The government said they were not seeking detention ahead of trial.

The two were released on conditions by a federal judge.

Neither defendant nor their family had any comment to Boston 25’s questions outside court Tuesday.

However, Cardoza’s attorney did speak on the serious charges outlined by the US Attorney and the FBI earlier that afternoon.

“The only reason we’re in federal court, the linkage here, is federal funding,” he said outside court. “This is a simple case of property damage.”

The charges they face could carry a sentence of up to 5 years in prison.

Before their hearing, Massachusetts’ US Attorney Leah Foley said in a press conference, “Anxiety levels naturally rise when the public learns that an explosion was intentionally caused. I would say those levels may rise even higher in the Boston area.”

The two are expected back in court in three weeks. Neither pled guilty or not guilty to the charges.

