Suspected Norovirus outbreak in Medford prompts school closure after more than 100 student absences

MEDFORD, Mass. — An elementary school in Medford will be closed on Thursday after over 130 students were absent on Wednesday as a suspected case of Norovirus runs rampant through the building.

A professional cleaning company will perform a deep cleaning of Roberts Elementary School as students and staff stay home on Thursday, school officials say.

School officials consulted with the Medford Board of Health and the Massachusetts Department of Public Health to determine the wave of illness is likely due to the spread of Norovirus.

Norovirus is a highly contagious stomach illness, with individuals typically experiencing symptoms suddenly, including vomiting.

The Medford Board of Health will also examine Roberts Elementary School‘s cafeteria equipment to rule out any other potential causes.

“If you or your child is experiencing Norovirus symptoms, the Board of Health and MPS Health Services recommend that all students and staff should wait 24 hours after experiencing vomit-like symptoms before returning to school. The best way to avoid the spread of Norovirus is to wash your hands for at least 20 seconds with soap and water; hand sanitizer is not effective,” Medford Public Schools wrote on Facebook.

A plan will be drafted alongside the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education to make up the lost school day.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

