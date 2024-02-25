Suspect in Back Bay armed robberies arrested

BOSTON — The suspect in two armed robberies in Boston’s Back Bay neighborhood this week has been arrested, Boston police said Friday night.

Joseph Laffey, 61, was arrested will face two counts of armed robbery after being arrested in the area of Island Street and Melnea Cass Boulevard.

The first robbery happened Wednesday at about 5:00 p.m. near 470 Commonwealth Avenue. The second robbery happened the following night on Thursday at 9:15 p.m. near 324 Newbury Street.

When Laffey was arrested, police say he was in possession of drugs and will be charged with possession of Class B and Class A drugs.

