‘Beautiful tribute’: Thousands of flags honor fallen Mass. service members on the Boston Common

BOSTON — More than 37,000 American flags are displayed on the Boston Common this weekend as part of a Memorial Day tradition in the city.

The flags honor Massachusetts service members who died while serving the country.

Hundreds of volunteers have planted the flag garden at the base of the Soldiers and Sailors Monument on the Common since 2010. The Massachusetts Military Heroes Fund organizes the display in partnership with Home Base.

Home Base is a non-profit organization dedicated to helping veterans and their families.

The display, a sea of red, white and blue, is open to anyone wishing to pay tribute to the fallen service members.

“I think it’s a beautiful tribute although it’s so minimal compared to what they gave up right? So I think it just helps us remember cause so many of us haven’t lived through what they lived through and their families,” said Chris Smith.

The flags will remain on the Boston Common through Monday night.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group