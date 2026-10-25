Suspect taken into custody following shelter-in-place order in Candia, NH

CANDIA, NH — A suspect is now in custody after a shelter-in-place order was issued in Candia, New Hampshire, State police say.

Around 8:30 PM, state police said that they would be working with Candia police after reports of an armed subject on Currier Road.

“Those in the area are asked to shelter in place until further notice,” police wrote on social media.

An hour later, a suspect was placed into custody, and the shelter-in-place order was lifted.

No further details were provided.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group