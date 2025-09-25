Suspect in road rage shooting near popular North Shore ice cream shop expected to face a judge

SAUGUS, Mass. — A man arrested in connection with a road rage shooting near a popular ice cream shop on the North Shore is expected to face a judge on Thursday.

Stephen Cooper, 48, of Saugus, is slated to be arraigned on several firearm-related charges in the shooting of a 32-year-old Melrose man in the area of Cliftondale Square in Saugus on Wednesday night, according to authorities.

Officers responding to an area near Banana Splitz on Lincoln Avenue shortly after 8 a.m. found a man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg.

Police confirmed that both men remained on scene until officers arrived. The victim was transported to the hospital and is expected to recover.

A preliminary investigation revealed that two men became involved in a road rage incident that escalated to the point of Cooper allegedly firing a gun at the victim.

Jennifer Falzarano, owner of the nearby Vintage Hair Studio & Vintage Beauty Lounge, told Boston 25 News that a client witnessed the fight outside her salon.

“A client came in and said there was a fight outside. They were physically fighting, and then one of them took out a gun and shot the other guy in the leg,” Falzarano said. “The guy that shot just stayed in the parking lot until the cops came.”

Police noted that Cooper is lawfully licensed to carry a firearm, but his license is now pending suspension by the local licensing authority.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

