Road rage incident in Saugus leads to one man shot, another in custody

SAUGUS, Mass. — A road rage incident led to a shooting in Saugus on Wednesday night, resulting in the arrest of a 48-year-old man.

According to Saugus police, around 8:09 p.m., officers recieved a report of a shooting on Lincoln Avenue in Cliftondale Square. Once on the scene, officers found both the witness and the suspect.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the two men were involved in a road rage incident that spiraled into one of the men shooting the other in the leg.

The victim, a 32-year-old man from Melrose, was transported to a medical facility suffering from a serious but non-life-threatening injury.

The suspect, 48-year-old Stephen Cooper of Saugus, was taken into custody.

It was revealed that Cooper was lawfully licensed to carry a firearm but is facing several firearm-related charges, and his license to carry is pending suspension by the licensing authority.

There are no further details at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

