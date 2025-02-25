Suspect rams Border Patrol agent’s vehicle in Vermont, one month after agent shot and killed

COVENTRY, Vermont — A suspect has been charged with ramming the vehicle of a Border Patrol agent in Vermont, about one month after U.S. Border Patrol agent David Maland was killed in Vermont during a traffic stop near the Canadian border.

The latest incident happened on Saturday to another agent working in the Swanton Sector, the same sector Maland had worked in, Border Patrol Chief Michael Banks said in a social media post on Tuesday.

No injuries were reported.

Maland, whose killing has been tied to a cultlike group, was buried on Saturday with full military honors at a national cemetery in Minnesota, The Associated Press reported. He was shot and killed on Interstate 91 on Jan. 20.

Vermont Border Patrol Shooting U.S. Border Patrol agent David Maland is recognized with military honors before his burial at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis, on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr) (Abbie Parr/AP)

“On 2/22, in the Swanton Sector, a suspect rammed a Border Patrol agent’s vehicle while attempting to flee,” Banks said. “Fortunately, no injuries were reported.”

“Assaults on our agents will not be tolerated-offenders will be prosecuted to the fullest extent,” Banks said. He did not name the person charged in connection with Saturday’s assault.

“The individual has been charged with assaulting a federal officer (18 USC 111). Every violation of U.S. law will be prosecuted!” Banks said.

Maland, 44, was fatally shot after a traffic stop on Interstate 91 in Coventry, about 20 miles from Canada, around 3:15 p.m. on Jan. 20, according to Vermont State Police.

Vermont Border Patrol Shooting FILE - In this undated and unknown location photo released by the Department of Homeland Security shows Border Patrol Agent David Maland posing with a service dog. (Department of Homeland Security via AP, File) (BPA Edward Butron/AP)

The driver of the stopped car is accused of opening fire on Maland and other agents, sparking a shootout that left her companion dead, The Associated Press reported. Both belonged to a group called the Zizians that may be linked to six deaths in three states, investigators said.

“He was a devoted agent who served with honor and bravery,” Maland’s family said in a statement provided to The Associated Press after he died. “He had a tremendous respect and pride for the work he did; he truly embodied service over self.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

