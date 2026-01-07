Suspect identified in December larcenies from Boston City Hall

BOSTON — The Boston Police Department have identified a suspect involved in the larcenies that occurred Boston City Hall in December.

Police have identified the suspect as Darrin O’Neil, 60, of Lowell who is currently being held following a shoplifting arrest on Saturday, December 27.

At around 2:48 p.m. on Monday December 1, officers took a walk-in report regarding a larceny at 1 City Hall Plaza.

The suspect allegedly stole the victim’s wallet and subsequently made fraudulent purchases using the victim’s credit cards.

A second incident involving the same illegal activity was also reported.

On Saturday, December 27, officers arrested Darrin O’Neil, 60, of Lowell, on shoplifting charges after they responded to a report of a larceny in progress at 760 Boylston Street, Dick’s House of Sport, as the suspect was seen inside the store concealing merchandise.

O’Neil was allegedly observed exiting the store, and police stopped him, as they could see clothing with tags affixed to them inside a bag.

During a search, Boston Police were able to determine that approximately $408 worth of stolen merchandise was recovered.

O’Neil was placed under arrest and charged with larceny under $1,200 and common and notorious thief.

O’Neil had seven active warrants for his arrest. The charges included four counts of larceny from a building, two counts of larceny of a credit card, three Counts of Receiving Stolen Property under $1,200, shoplifting by asportation, credit card fraud under $1,200, and shoplifting by concealing merchandise.

O’Neil was also charged with two counts of larceny from a building, two counts of credit card fraud under $1,200, and common and notorious thief for the alleged larcenies at city hall.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

