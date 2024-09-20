Suspect in deadly Lawrence Christmas Eve nightclub shooting in custody

LAWRENCE, Mass. — The suspect accused of shooting and killing a man inside a Lawrence nightclub last Christmas Eve is in custody and will be arraigned on Friday, officials said Thursday.

Franklin M. Laras, 27, of Lawrence, will be arraigned for the murder of Edward Javier-Perez, 29 in Salem Superior Court on Friday, according to Essex County District Attorney’s office.

According to police, Laras shot and killed Javier-Perez in the middle of the Energy Lounge on Broadway around 12:20 a.m. on December 24, 2023. The victim was rushed to Lawrence General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A $5,000 reward was offered to anyone who may have information about Laras.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group