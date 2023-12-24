DA: Man shot, killed at bar in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Mass. — A man has been shot and killed at a bar in Lawrence early Sunday morning.

According to the DA’s office, around 12:20 a.m. Lawrence police responded to a report of shots fired at Energy Lounge at 459 Broadway.

Upon arrival, officers located a 29-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound, he was treated on the scene and then transported to Lawrence General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The shooting remains under investigation by Lawrence Police Detectives, Massachusetts State Police and the Essex County District Attorney’s Office.

No arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

