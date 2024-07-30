Suspect in deadly Brockton shooting arrested at Logan Airport, DA says

BROCKTON, Mass. — A man wanted in connection with a deadly shooting in Brockton last week was arrested Monday at Boston’s Logan International Airport, authorities said.

Massachusetts State Police troopers and the Plymouth District Attorney’s Detective Unit arrested 20-year-old Marcus Miranda on a charge of murder as he attempted to board a plane destined for a location outside of the United States, according to Plymouth District Attorney Tim Cruz.

Officers responding to a home at 27 Vesey Street in Brockton just before midnight on July 24 found 22-year-old Romualdy Pierre-Charles suffering from a gunshot wound.

Pierre-Charles was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials have also filed a murder charge against Govanni Carapinha, 23, who is currently in custody.

Wila Lyman, who lives across the street from Pierre-Charles, said she heard the gunshots.

“It went pap, pap, pap, pap and we knew it was a gun,” Lyman recalled last week.

Fellow neighborhood resident Tara Winborne added, “There were three of them [gunshots] that were faint then there were six that were really loud.”

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group