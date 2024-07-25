Local

Police investigating deadly overnight shooting in Brockton

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff

Brockton police cruiser

BROCKTON, Mass. — Police are investigating a shooting that left a man in Brockton dead late Wednesday night.

Brockton police responded to a home at 27 Vesey Street around 11:51 p.m. to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the back of the building, a spokesperson with the Plymouth County District Attorney’s office said.

Medical personnel pronounced the man, 22-year-old Romualdy Pierre-Charles deceased at the scene. Police say he lived in the home.

While an investigation by local and state police is active and ongoing, investigators do not believe the shooting was random.

Boston 25 reporter John Monohan was there when a Toyota outside the Vesey Street home was taken away by a flatbed tow truck.

