Police investigating deadly overnight shooting in Brockton

BROCKTON, Mass. — Police are investigating a shooting that left a man in Brockton dead late Wednesday night.

Brockton police responded to a home at 27 Vesey Street around 11:51 p.m. to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the back of the building, a spokesperson with the Plymouth County District Attorney’s office said.

Medical personnel pronounced the man, 22-year-old Romualdy Pierre-Charles deceased at the scene. Police say he lived in the home.

While an investigation by local and state police is active and ongoing, investigators do not believe the shooting was random.

Boston 25 reporter John Monohan was there when a Toyota outside the Vesey Street home was taken away by a flatbed tow truck.

A Toyota located behind the Brockton home were a 22-year-old man was shot and killed last night was just driven out and driven onto a flatbed tow truck. It’s unclear how it may have been involved in the murder of this young man.#Boston25 pic.twitter.com/8eJYUQCS0y — John Monahan (@JohnMonahanTV) July 25, 2024

