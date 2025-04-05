‘My friend’s inside!’: One person dead after fire in multi-family Lowell building

LOWELL, Mass. — One person is dead after a large fire that forced at least one resident to leap from a burning building in Lowell Friday night.

Lowell firefighters responded to the multi-family residential building on Appleton Street shortly after 9:00 p.m. to find smoke billowing from the front of the building and one person seriously injured out front.

As crews treated the injured person, firefighters learned another person was trapped inside. Firefighters braved the flames and were able to find the person inside, who was unresponsive.

Although crews attempted lifesaving efforts, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Witnesses told Boston 25 News that as flames shot from the roof of the building, one man jumped from the second floor of the building.

“I was inside and I heard a collapse sound. And I assumed it was a car crash and I came running outside with my father. And that’s when I saw next door we saw a man falling from a window and landed on the bins right there. And he got right back up. He had nothing on, only a t-shirt,” a resident described. “He is telling me and my father, ‘My friend’s inside, my friend’s inside!’”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Lowell Fire Department, Lowell Police Department, State Police assigned to the Middlesex DA’s office, and State Police fire investigators assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

