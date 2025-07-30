Suspect in chase through Merrimack Valley towns caught trying to change clothes in Walmart

CHELMSFORD, Mass. — A teenager who led police on a high-speed chase through multiple Merrimack Valley towns was caught trying to change his clothes in a Walmart, authorities announced Tuesday.

Jaden Tucker, 19, of Lowell, is facing charges including assault with a dangerous weapon, resisting arrest, malicious destruction of property, passing violation, marked lanes violation, failure to stop, speeding, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of property damage, and failure to stop for police, according to Bedford Police Chief John Fisher.

Officers responding to a report of an individual attempting to cash a check with a fraudulent ID at Brookline Bank on Great Road in Bedford just before 3 p.m. on July 24 spotted a suspect, later identified as Tucker, getting into a 2010 Infinity G37, Fisher said.

Arriving officers activated their emergency lights, but Tucker allegedly failed to stop for police, drove through a red light while leaving the Great Road Plaza, fled on the wrong side of the road, and struck an oncoming vehicle before speeding off toward Pine Street.

Police continued to chase Tucker into Lexington, where he nearly struck an officer near the entrance to Hanscom Air Base on Hartwell Avenue, according to Fisher.

Bedford officers discontinued the pursuit of Tucker over safety concerns. A short time later, Chelmsford police found his Infinity G37 at the Walmart parking lot in the Drum Hill shopping center.

Tucker, along with another man who was in his vehicle, were caught trying to change their clothes in the store and taken into custody.

Tucker has since been arraigned in Concord District Court.

Police noted that Tucker and his passenger were slapped with a charge of shoplifting in connection with the Walmart incident.

An investigation is ongoing.

