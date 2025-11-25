Suspect charged in connection to death of mother-in-law in Exeter, New Hampshire

EXETER, NEW HAMPSHIRE. — Officials from New Hampshire announced today that an arrest was made for the murder of an 88-year-old woman in Exeter, New Hampshire.

Danielle Kelsen, 55, was arrested and charged with second degree murder in connection to the death of her mother-in-law, Janet Kelsen, back in February.

It is alleged that Kelsen recklessly caused the death of her mother-in-law by inflicting blunt head trauma.

Kelsen was also charged with wiretapping and eavesdropping through intercepting oral communications between herself and Kelsen.

Kelsen was taken into custody in Southwest Harbor, Maine and is further awaiting an extradition hearing scheduled for Dec. 10.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

