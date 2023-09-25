Suspect back in police custody after escaping from Marlborough hospital during medical procedure

MARLBORO, Mass. — Milford Police on Sunday located a “dangerous” man who escaped police custody while undergoing a medical procedure at UMass Marlborough Hospital.

“Isaac Rivera has been located and is back in custody,” Marlboro police said in a Facebook post.

Milford Police said in a statement that officers from their department located the 24-year-old at approximately 4:05 p.m. on Sunday. Police have not clarified when or how Rivera escaped. The initial social media post about their search came around 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

Rivera was arrested following an assault in Marlboro. He faces numerous charges including assault with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, domestic assault and battery, strangulation, assault and battery on a police officer, and possession of a large capacity firearm.

Police described Rivera as a Hispanic male, 5 feet-7 inches tall, with a thin build, around 150 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes, and a goatee. He also has a large tattoo on his right forearm that says “Jackie.”

Some neighbors who live in the area of the hospital tell Boston 25 they feel relieved that Rivera is back in police custody but are on alert.

“How did he escape? It’s mind-boggling.”

Debbie Richard spent her morning, batting down the hatches.

“I was like oh my God, a fugitive is on the loose,” says Richard.

UMass Marlboro Hospital is just past her backyard and when she heard that a patient in police custody, somehow escaped she called her husband to come home.

“Alright I have to go check, make sure he’s not in the garage, make sure he’s not in the shed. And them I’m like, make sure my porch is locked.”

Marlboro Police say Rivera is back in their custody and he will be facing additional charge with escaping from custody. Additional charges may be forthcoming.

Boston 25 has reached out to UMass Marlboro Hospital for a statement but have not heard back

