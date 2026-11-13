Suspect arrested in California in connection with August homicide in East Boston

BOSTON — Boston police have announced that a man has been taken into custody in Los Angeles in connection with the fatal shooting of an East Boston man back in August.

U.S. Marshals took Hamilton Mejia-Lainez, 24, of East Boston, into custody in Los Angeles, California, on Thursday. He will be arraigned in East Boston District Court for murder at an unspecified date.

The incident occurred back on August 2, when officers were dispatched to 464 Meridian Street in East Boston just before 1:30 AM to a radio call for a person shot.

There, officers found 21-year-old Joseph Gabriel Lucas Gomez of East Boston suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital where he later passed away.

The Boston Police Homicide Unit is still reviewing the facts of the case. Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities at 617-343-4470.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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