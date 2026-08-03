Overnight shooting in East Boston leaves man dead, police say

BOSTON — A man is dead after an overnight shooting in East Boston, according to police.

Boston police responded to a report of a person shot near 464 Meridian Street. Officers arrived to find a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased. No arrests have been announced, and the shooting remains under investigation.

The Boston Police Department’s Homicide Unit is actively reviewing the facts and circumstances surrounding the incident.

Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact the Boston Police Homicide Unit at 617-343-4470.

Community members wishing to assist in this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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