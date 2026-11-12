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Where’s my mail? Thousands reporting issues with Microsoft Outlook

By Alexis Rossi, Boston 25 News Staff

Microsoft said an unknown number of people who use its email services had their accounts compromised in a recent hacking incident.

By Alexis Rossi, Boston 25 News Staff

Thousands of users reported issues with Microsoft’s Outlook email service due to an apparent nationwide outage on Thursday.

“We’re investigating reports of users experiencing issues accessing Exchange Online mailboxes through multiple connection methods in the Americas,” the company’s Microsoft 365 Status account on X posted at 12:54 p.m.

Microsoft Teams and Copilot were reported to be down as well.

Monitoring platform Downdetector began reporting outages for Microsoft services shortly after 12:30 p.m.

As of 1:34 p.m., the platform had received over 30,000 reports for Microsoft services being down.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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