Where’s my mail? Thousands reporting issues with Microsoft Outlook

Thousands of users reported issues with Microsoft’s Outlook email service due to an apparent nationwide outage on Thursday.

We're investigating reports of users experiencing issues accessing Exchange Online mailboxes through multiple connection methods in the Americas. More details can be found in the Microsoft 365 admin center under EX1550543. — Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) November 12, 2026

“We’re investigating reports of users experiencing issues accessing Exchange Online mailboxes through multiple connection methods in the Americas,” the company’s Microsoft 365 Status account on X posted at 12:54 p.m.

Microsoft Teams and Copilot were reported to be down as well.

Monitoring platform Downdetector began reporting outages for Microsoft services shortly after 12:30 p.m.

As of 1:34 p.m., the platform had received over 30,000 reports for Microsoft services being down.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group