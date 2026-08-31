Suspect arrested in Bellingham breaking and entering, assault case

BELLINGHAM, Mass. — The Bellingham Police Department has announced that a person of interest has been arrested in connection with a breaking and entering and assault investigation from earlier this month.

Around 12:37 a.m. on Saturday, August 15, officers responded to the area of South Main Street and Mann Street for a report of a residential breaking and entering.

Upon arrival, police were told that a suspect climbed through a window and assaulted one of the residents.

Police released video and photos of the suspect, who was last seen on Pulaski Boulevard heading toward Woonsocket, Rhode Island.

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According to Bellingham Police, a 22-year-old was taken into custody in Woonsocket and is expected to appear before a judge in Rhode Island for an extradition hearing. Police did not release the person’s name.

“We would like to recognize the dedication of the Bellingham Police Detectives who worked tirelessly to identify and locate the suspect. We are also extremely appreciative of the many people from our community and beyond who came forward with valuable information that assisted in this investigation,” said Lieutenant Steven Daigle.

“Those efforts, along with assistance from the FBI’s Lakeville and Boston offices, Norfolk County Police Anti-Crime Task Force (NORPAC) detectives, and the Woonsocket Police Department, led to the identification and location of the suspect.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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