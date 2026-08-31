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Firefighters battle blaze at multi-family home in Boston

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News

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By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News

BOSTON — Boston firefighters spent Monday morning battling a blaze at a multi-family home in the city’s Brighton neighborhood.

The fire broke out at 259 North Beacon Street, prompting a large emergency response, according to the Boston Fire Department.

In a 10 a.m. update, the department said the heavy fire had been knocked down, but crews remained on scene monitoring several hotspots within the two-and-a-half-story wood-frame structure.

The department said crews were expected to remain at the scene “for a while.”

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It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone was home when the fire started, and there was no word on injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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