Firefighters battle blaze at multi-family home in Boston

BOSTON — Boston firefighters spent Monday morning battling a blaze at a multi-family home in the city’s Brighton neighborhood.

The fire broke out at 259 North Beacon Street, prompting a large emergency response, according to the Boston Fire Department.

Brighton Fire companies arrived to heavy fire showing at 259 N Beacon St. The 2nd alarm was struck right away . All companies working pic.twitter.com/pMgwe1Ya1U — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) August 31, 2026

In a 10 a.m. update, the department said the heavy fire had been knocked down, but crews remained on scene monitoring several hotspots within the two-and-a-half-story wood-frame structure.

Heavy fire has been knocked down . Companies are checking for extension . pic.twitter.com/oIpCNPgKdL — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) August 31, 2026

The department said crews were expected to remain at the scene “for a while.”

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1st due companies are starting to make up. The 2 1/2 story wood frame multi family dwelling has many hotspots so detail companies will be in place for awhile pic.twitter.com/HEeN1T3lHn — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) August 31, 2026

It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone was home when the fire started, and there was no word on injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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