Recall alert: Chrysler recalls 844K Jeeps, Rams, more

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced the recall of more than 844,000 vehicles made by Chrysler.
The automaker recalled the vehicles because the rearview camera image may fail to display, increasing the risk of a crash, the agency said.
The following vehicles may be affected:
2026 model year:
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- Jeep Wrangler
- Jeep Gladiator
- Jeep Compass
- Jeep Cherokee
- Jeep Grand Cherokee
- Jeep Grand Cherokee L
- Jeep Grand Wagoneer
- Jeep Grand Wagoneer L
- Ram Promaster
- Ram Promaster EV
- Ram 1500
- Ram 2500
- Chrysler Pacifica Plug-In Hybrid
- Chrysler Voyager
2026-2027
- Chrysler Pacifica
- Dodge Charger
The radio’s software will need to be updated either at a dealership or via an over-the-air update, the NHTSA said.
Owners will receive letters alerting them to the issue this week. They can contact Chrysler at 800-853-1403. The company’s internal recall number is 78D.
Owners can also search their vehicle identification numbers on the NHTSA website.
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