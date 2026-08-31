Recall alert: Chrysler recalls 844K Jeeps, Rams, more

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced the recall of more than 844,000 vehicles made by Chrysler.

The automaker recalled the vehicles because the rearview camera image may fail to display, increasing the risk of a crash, the agency said.

The following vehicles may be affected:

2026 model year:

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Jeep Wrangler

Jeep Gladiator

Jeep Compass

Jeep Cherokee

Jeep Grand Cherokee

Jeep Grand Cherokee L

Jeep Grand Wagoneer

Jeep Grand Wagoneer L

Ram Promaster

Ram Promaster EV

Ram 1500

Ram 2500

Chrysler Pacifica Plug-In Hybrid

Chrysler Voyager

2026-2027

Chrysler Pacifica

Dodge Charger

The radio’s software will need to be updated either at a dealership or via an over-the-air update, the NHTSA said.

Owners will receive letters alerting them to the issue this week. They can contact Chrysler at 800-853-1403. The company’s internal recall number is 78D.

Owners can also search their vehicle identification numbers on the NHTSA website.

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