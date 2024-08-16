Suspect accused of breaking into MIT dorms jumps into Charles River to avoid capture, is arrested

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — A suspect accused of several MIT dorm break-ins tried to hide from officers in the Charles River early Friday morning.

State Police say they were called to assist MIT and Cambridge Police in locating a suspect who was breaking into dorms. An MIT spokesperson also said the suspect tried stealing from a bicycle locker on campus as well.

As officers pursued the suspect, the suspect reportedly fled into the Charles River.

With assistance from the Lower Basin Boston Barracks, the K9 unit, the Marine Unit, and the Dive Team, the suspect was eventually located and arrested.

State Police have not released the suspect’s name.

Boston Fire officials also assisted in the search and deployed a drone.

No further information was immediately available.

