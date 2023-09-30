Survey names top 3 pumpkin patches in Massachusetts

PLYMPTON, Mass. — Whether you’re carving a jack-o-lantern or baking a pie, fall and pumpkin picking go hand in hand.

Family Destinations Guide recently published a list of the top three pumpkin patches in each state based on a survey of 3,000 families.

The top three pumpkin patches in Massachusetts were named as follows:

The website also published an interactive map that allows users to hover over all 50 states and view the top three pumpkin patches, as voted on by families.

For more information on the survey, click here.

