Surprise World Cup seating changes surface after fans have already purchased tickets

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — With the 2026 FIFA World Cup just 63 days away, some fans are discovering their seats may not be as good as they expected — despite paying premium prices.

According to a report from The Athletic, FIFA altered stadium seating layouts after tickets had already been sold, leaving some ticket holders feeling shortchanged.

In several cases, fans who paid top dollar for prime seats say they were reassigned to tier-two locations. The changes appear tied to the addition of hospitality sections, which were not reflected in earlier seating charts used during ticket sales.

At Boston Stadium — the temporary World Cup name for Gillette Stadium in Foxborough — a comparison of seating maps highlights the issue.

Standard seating charts previously showed continuous sections, but updated versions that include hospitality areas reveal large gaps, potentially impacting sightlines and seat quality.

FIFA has not said whether affected ticket buyers will receive refunds or other compensation.

To learn more about the area, the sport, and all of the upcoming World Cup games,visit bostonsoccerguide2026.com.

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