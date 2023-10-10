Surprise! Boston 25 is taking a Halloween Zip Trip to Salem

SALEM, Mass. — Yes, you read that right. There will be an additional Zip Trip in 2023!

Boston 25 News is heading to Salem on Friday, Oct. 20, for a special Halloween edition.

Gene and Shiri will be on hand for the pop-up Zip with a look at planned Halloween activities, what’s new in the Witch City, and more.

The public is invited to dress in costume and come down to Salem Common from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.

