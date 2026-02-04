Super Bowl LX: Big Game, bigger price tags

SAN FRANCISCO, California — Patriots pride is starting to show in San Francisco, including at the NFL Shop, where Patriots gear and Super Bowl LX logos line the walls.

If you want to watch the big game in person, the cheapest Super Bowl ticket on Ticketmaster is currently listed at $4,900 for seats in the 400-level sections.

For fans looking to dress the part, the New England Patriots’ Nike quarter-zip worn by players at media night is selling for $225.

Super Bowl LX merchandise is also available at the NFL Shop for more affordable prices, though sweatshirts can still cost up to $100.

Entry into the exclusive NFL experience costs $40 for adults, with food prices reaching up to $10 for items like pretzels.

So if you’re hoping to dress like the Patriots as they prepare for the biggest game of the year, or represent your favorite team, be ready to spend some serious money.

