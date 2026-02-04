Super Bowl Experience opens for fans at San Francisco Moscone Center

SAN FRANCISCO, Cali — Super Bowl week is underway, and the Super Bowl Experience is now open.

The exhibition is taking place at the San Francisco Moscone Center and gives fans the opportunity to participate in football-themed activities and test their athletic skills ahead of the championship game.

The event features interactive drills, including a 40-yard dash and field goal kicking.

The event is designed to give attendees the experience of being a professional football player while providing a venue for fans to see the competition.

The experience also serves as a gathering point for rival fan bases to interact before the game begins at Levi’s Stadium.

Super Bowl Fans can see the 59 Super Bowl rings, helmets, and the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

Adrian Matthews, a Bay Area resident and longtime New England Patriots fan, attended the event to celebrate the championship being held at home.

Despite living in California and having no direct ties to the New England region, Matthews has supported the team since the era of quarterback Drew Bledsoe.

“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that they’re going to play the Super Bowl just 30 minutes from where I live,” Matthews said. “I had to come and see this.”

Matthews is passing his interest in the team to his 10-year-old granddaughter, Madison Matthews.

He noted that she has been a Patriots fan since she was born.

Madison attended the fan experience with her grandfather to participate in the activities.

“Go Patriots and don’t stop being Patriots fans,” Madison said. “Because they’re the coolest.”

Tickets start at $40, and kids 12 and under get in for free.

