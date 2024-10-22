Sunshine Kids Charity Luncheon taking place in November

NEEDHAM, Mass. — The Sunshine Kids Charity Luncheon will take place on Friday, November 1.

The live and interactive charity luncheon will feature an intimate conversation between Boston’s veteran news personality, Kim Carrigan, and the city’s matriarch of fashion, Yolanda Cellucci.

Together, they will share inspiring stories, fun shopping at the event, and anecdotes from Yolanda’s remarkable career and philanthropic endeavors.

Boston 25s Shiri Spear and Catherine Parrotta will be emceeing the event.

The Sunshine Kids is a non-profit organization dedicated to children with cancer.

The event will take place from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. a the Sheraton Boston-Needham.

For more information on the Sunshine Lunch and to purchase tickets, visit the link here.

