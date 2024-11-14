Sunday River Resort officially opens for new ski season

NEWRY, ME — New England skiers will be able to hit the slopes well before the Thanksgiving turkey ever hits the oven.

The Sunday River Resort in Newry, Maine announced Thursday that the slopes are officially open for the winter season. Trails are initially limited to pass members before daily lift ticket access begins Friday.

Sunday River noted that the terrain is un-groomed.

“Expect early spring conditions as the main surface, with some very supportive and edgeable snow,” Sunday River wrote on their website.

The Locke Mountain Triple chairlift started running at 9 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group