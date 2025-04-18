Summer in April? Temperatures in Mass. to soar this weekend

Saturday is going above and beyond April averages and bringing a summer-like feel to the afternoon.

In Boston, temperatures are expected to climb to around 80 degrees, more than 20 degrees above the average high in the upper 50s.

Meanwhile, the valleys across the region could make a run at the mid-80s. The abundant sunshine, low humidity, and subtle downsloping off the hills will all contribute to this warm day.

One thing that makes the warmth especially notable is how early it’s arriving.

Temp tilt

Boston hasn’t even hit 70 degrees this year, so if we do hit 80 on Saturday, it would be just the second time in the past two decades that the city reaches 80 before even reaching 70.

It’s a reminder of just how fast things can flip in New England - we’re looking at the warmest day of the year so far, immediately following a weekend of sleet & snow!

