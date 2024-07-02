Woman wielding baseball bat in alleged assault case sought by Boston Police

BOSTON — Authorities are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect allegedly involved in an assault and battery case in Roxbury.

Boston Police says the incident occurred around 3:15 p.m. on Saturday in the area of 35 Hutchings Street.

The assault and battery investigation involved a baseball bat and a Black woman wearing a white tank top, yellow pants, and black and yellow sandals with large styled pink glasses, according to officials. The suspect allegedly had a tattoo on her right wrist and drove a white Honda with a “Parkway Courtesy Vehicle” written on the rear windshield.

Police say the license plate number on the suspect’s car is 3NMA92.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call District B-2 Detectives at (617) 343-4275.

No further information was immediately available.

