One dead, another hospitalized following head-on crash in Sudbury

SUDBURY, Mass. — A man died Tuesday morning following a serious crash that closed the roadway for hours.

Sudbury Police say around 8:22 a.m. they received several 911 calls reporting a head-on collision in the area of 83 Boston Post Road (Route 20) near the Wayland town line.

Arriving crews found that one of the drivers involved, an adult male, was unresponsive. He was transported to MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham where he was pronounced dead. His identity is not being released at this time.

The driver of the other vehicle was transported to an area hospital with injuries authorities don’t believe are life-threatening.

Boston Post Road was closed for several hours while investigators processed the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Sudbury Police Department, the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, and the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

