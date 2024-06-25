WATCH: Crews battling heavy flames at Boston building under construction

BOSTON — Firefighters are battling a fire at a building in downtown Boston that’s under construction.

Crews responding to the area of 31-37 Stuart Street found that several of the addresses were engulfed in flames, according to fire officials.

A 4th alarm was called as firefighters tried to contain the blaze.

All members have since been ordered out of the building.

All members have been ordered out of the building . pic.twitter.com/rtqNnOlPAA — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) June 25, 2024

It is unclear if there are any injuries.

Authorities say the building is under construction.

No further information was immediately available.

Heavy fire on ok 3 floors of a building under construction at 31-37 Stuart st. This is now a 4 alarm fire all companies working pic.twitter.com/iB9HqzracE — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) June 25, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group