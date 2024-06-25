Suffolk County

WATCH: Crews battling heavy flames at Boston building under construction

By Timothy Nazzaro, Boston 25 News Staff
BOSTON — Firefighters are battling a fire at a building in downtown Boston that’s under construction.

Crews responding to the area of 31-37 Stuart Street found that several of the addresses were engulfed in flames, according to fire officials.

A 4th alarm was called as firefighters tried to contain the blaze.

All members have since been ordered out of the building.

It is unclear if there are any injuries.

Authorities say the building is under construction.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

