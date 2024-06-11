Lynnfield man facing charges after gunshot victim found near fountain on Boston Common

BOSTON — A Lynnfield man is facing charges in connection with a shooting on Boston Common that left another man with life-threatening injuries on Monday night, authorities announced Tuesday.

Dana Loder, 30, is slated to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court on charges including carrying a loaded firearm without a license (2nd offense), carrying a firearm without a license (2nd offense), possession of ammunition without an FID card, and possession of crack cocaine, according to the Boston Police Department.

Officers patrolling the area of Winter and Tremont streets responded to the sound of gunshots inside the Common shortly after 10 p.m. and observed multiple people running in different directions in the area of the Brewer Water Fountain, including a “suspicious person” running away while clutching the front of his waistband with both hands, police said.

The suspect, later identified as Loder, allegedly threw a firearm on the ground as he led officers on a foot chase. He was eventually apprehended in the area of 131 Tremont Street.

A gunshot victim was later found suffering from life-threatening injuries inside the Common. He was rushed to a local hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

Police shut down the area near the foundation for hours after the shooting and roped off the area with yellow crime tape as crews gathered evidence.

The facts and circumstances surrounding what led up to the shooting weren’t immediately clear.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact detectives at 617-343-4470.

The Boston Police Homicide Unit is leading an investigation into the shooting.

