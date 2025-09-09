Police seek public’s help identifying Dorchester shooting suspect

BOSTON — An August shooting in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood remains under investigation and police are now asking for the public’s help.

According to authorities, the suspect pictured was involved in a shooting that seriously injured a victim on August 16 around 4:30 p.m. in the area of 326 Harvard Street.

The victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds, although the injuries were not life-threatening.

Boston Police say the suspected shooter fled the scene on a scooter/moped traveling on Harvard Street toward Morton Street before continuing onto Walk Hill Street.

The suspect was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans, and possibly a helmet.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Boston Police District B-3 Detectives at (617) 343-4712.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

