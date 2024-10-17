Police searching for suspect accused of assault and battery with a hot coffee at Roxbury Dunkin’

BOSTON — Authorities are asking for the public’s help locating a suspect accused of using hot coffee as a weapon Saturday morning.

Boston Police say the man pictured is wanted for an assault and battery with a dangerous weapon incident that occurred just before 9 a.m. at the Dunkin’ on Washington Street.

The dangerous weapon listed in the police report was hot coffee. Details of the incident weren’t immediately available.

The suspect is described as a Black male with a beard, wearing a black sweatshirt, tan pants, and carrying a black bag.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call District B-2 Detectives at (617) 343-4275.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group