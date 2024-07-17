Police looking for three people allegedly involved in ATM scam in Boston area

BOSTON — Police in New England are looking for three people, two men and a woman, who they believe are operating an ATM scam that’s swindled victims out of thousands of dollars.

On June 21, Megan Bates said a man who she thought was helping her close a transaction at a Bank of America ATM in East Boston, actually stole her card and PIN.

She said he used sleight of hand, returning a different card to her.

By the next day, $12,000 was stolen from her account.

Hours later, the same thing happened to a 90-year-old Dedham resident named Don, who asked us not to use his last name.

At about 1 p.m., Don tried to deposit checks at a Bank of America in Dedham, when a man, who was already inside the kiosk, offered to help him with his transaction.

Don tells me the man somehow switched his card for another.

He adds, that within half an hour, $12,000 was withdrawn from his account.

“I was conned out of it some way,” Don said. “I don’t know how, sleight of hand. I still don’t know how he got a hold of my card.”

Last week, Boston Police released a surveillance photo of a woman withdrawing money from Megan’s account.

Megan never saw a woman the day she was scammed, but she quickly recognized a new photo of a man police are now looking for in the case.

“I looked at the first guy and immediately recognized him. He’s got to be the guy,” Megan told me.

When I showed the pictures to Don, he picked out the same person as the baseball-wearing man in the Dedham ATM Kiosk.

“I was disappointed in myself, that I was able to get scammed, but they were clever. I just wish it didn’t happen,” Don said.

Police believe all three suspects, two men and a woman, are working together.

They may have left the area and right now could be working the same scam somewhere else.

If you recognize any of them, contact police.

And always be aware of your surroundings when using an ATM.

