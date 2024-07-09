Boston police ask for help ID’ing woman accused of withdrawing $12K with stolen ATM card

BOSTON — Police in Boston are turning to the public for help identifying a woman who allegedly withdrew $12,000 with a stolen ATM card.

Detectives on Tuesday released surveillance images of a woman who they say is wanted in connection with a larceny in the area of 11 Porter Street in East Boston around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 22.

“The suspect scammed the victim into believing there was an error on the ATM machine after she used it,” the Boston Police Department said in a statement. “The suspect stole the victim’s ATM card and withdrew $12,000.”

Two days after this brazen crime, a woman told Boston 25 that she was meeting her friends for lunch at a cash-only restaurant when she went to an ATM on Porter Street to take money out. She said a man told her she left cash in the ATM and still needed to finish her transaction.

She didn’t realize until the next day that this man stole her debit card and handed her another. She believed he also watched her put her pin number in because she soon realized she lost $12,000.

“There were 3 pending transactions for $4,000,” the woman said. “My heart was in my throat.”

She reported the fraud to her bank and learned the thief had withdrawn money from her account at different banks in Boston. The bank was ultimately able to recover the stolen funds.

When asked for comment Tuesday morning, the victim told Boston 25 News that she believes the man and woman sought by police were working in tandem.

Anyone who recognizes the woman in the surveillance images is urged to contact detectives at 617-343-4234. Anonymous tips can be shared by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

