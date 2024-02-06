Police investigating two armed robberies in different Boston neighborhoods

BOSTON — Two armed robberies in Brighton and Roxbury are under investigation as police try to determine whether the two crimes are related.

Both burglaries occurred on Tuesday about an hour apart.

In Brighton, Boston Police say they responded to a report of an armed robbery at 7-Eleven on Washington Street around 11:46 a.m.

The suspect, who authorities say pulled a gun, was described as a man wearing a dirty black jacket, dirty black pants, black boots, a black mask, and blue gloves.

The Roxbury robbery occurred around 12:49 p.m. in the area of 517 Warren Street.

Officers responding to the Paradise Market for a report of a robbery in progress found that a suspect stole money from a customer before pulling a gun out and taking an undetermined amount of cash from the register, according to police.

Authorities describe the suspect as a masked man wearing dark grey pants, black boots, and a dark-colored jacket with a white marking on the left breast area.

Anyone with information about either robbery can call Boston Police at 617-343-4275 or CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or text ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

