One person killed, another hospitalized in Dorchester shooting, police say

BOSTON — Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood on Monday night.

According to Boston Police, two men were shot and injured in the area of 5 Trent Street around 6:36 p.m.

Deputy Superintendent Paul McLaughlin says both victims were transported to an area hospital where one of the victims was pronounced deceased. His name is not being released at this time.

The other victim sustained injuries that are not considered to be life-threatening.

Police say the shooting occurred inside 5 Trent Street and they’re urging any neighbors with surveillance video on their property to reach out to them.

There have been no reports of any arrests, although officials say they’re looking for more than one suspect.

The incident remains under investigation.

No further information was immediately available.

