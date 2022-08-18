Mother speaks after 4-year-old son critically injured in fall from window in Boston

Mother speaks after 4-year-old son seriously hurt in Boston window fall

BOSTON — A 4-year-old is in critical condition after falling out of the window of an apartment building in Boston Wednesday afternoon.

The child’s mother, Erika Moon, came home from the hospital late Wednesday night and explained to Boston 25 exactly what happened.

“My son was in the room playing,” she said. “He has autism. He opened the gate that was blocking the window, and boom, he fell. I heard the boom, and I ran down and picked him up, and he wasn’t breathing.”

Overcome with emotion, she is now asking for the public’s help.

“He’s in critical condition,” Moon said. “I’m asking for the public to pray for him right now.”

Moon says doctors haven’t told her much, only that he remains in critical condition.

It happened at 12 American Legion Highway around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Boston Police say they showed up for a report of a baby that fell from a fourth-floor window.

Crime scene detectives and homicide detectives were both spotted on the scene.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group