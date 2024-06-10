Man stabbed in Hyde Park after report of a large fight, police say

BOSTON, Mass. — A male victim was injured after a stabbing in Hyde Park on Monday afternoon.

Officers responding to the area of 314 Wood Avenue around 4:20 p.m. for a report of a large group of kids fighting found a 45-year-old man with a stab wound in the back, according to Boston Police.

The condition of the victim is unknown at this time. Authorities say about 20 kids may have been involved in the fight.

No arrests have been at this time.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

