‘It was fireworks!’: Unlicensed driver arrested after SUV crashes onto Red Line tracks

BOSTON — A driver is facing charges of unlicensed and negligent operation of a motor vehicle after MBTA Transit Police say he crashed onto the tracks at the Savin Hill T stop.

It happened around 12:30 on Tuesday afternoon.

The SUV slammed through a fence and got stuck on the third rail as an incoming train was about two minutes away.

The MBTA halted train service for hours while crews removed the vehicle from the tracks and repaired the damage.

Boston 25 News spoke with a woman who was waiting for the train when the SUV landed on the tracks.

“It looked like he was parking, and all of a sudden, he just sped forward,” said witness Tammy Moore. “The sparks flew as soon as he hit the third rail.”

Moore said she couldn’t believe what had just happened and was immediately concerned about the train that was fast approaching.

“I have never seen anything that crazy ever. It was fireworks,” she said. “I really thought he was hurt ‘cause he hopped out of the car, and it scared me to death.”

The driver quickly exited the vehicle without any injuries and remained on scene.

“He didn’t even speak English so it made it even harder,” she explained. “He was really freaked out.”

According to Moore, police brought in a Swahili translator to speak with the driver before he was arrested.

She believes he meant to put the vehicle in reverse but accidentally accelerated forward in the MBTA station’s parking lot.

Transit Police have not yet released the name of the man who’s now facing charges.

